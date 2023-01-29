Ke Kalahea Breaking News Breakfast - Event Details

Ke Kalahea Breaking News Breakfast Monday, January 30, 2023, 9:00am – 12:00pm Location: Campus Center 202-A Ke Kalahea presents our monthly Breaking News Breakfast Event!



Join Ke Kalahea, the Student-Run News Publication of UH Hilo, and indulge in sweet and savory breakfast treats brought to you by Mountain View Bakery! You will also receive our free February Issue fresh off the press! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 29, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements