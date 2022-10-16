2023 JET Program Virtual Information Sessions - Event Details

2023 JET Program Virtual Information Sessions Wednesday, October 19, 2022 The Consulate General of Japan in Honolulu is pleased to announce that the applications for the 2023 Japan Exchange & Teaching Program will be available online from Monday, September 26th!



This program is for students or anyone who may be interested in working and living in Japan. Two Virtual Information Sessions will be held on Wednesday, October 19 and Thursday, October 20. The attached flyer includes the link to the Google Docs pre-registration link.



Information and application for the 2023 JET Program can be found on their website.



The deadline to submit applications and all accompanying documents is by Friday, November 18, 2022 (11:59 pm, HST).



Please contact Lisa Sakamoto, JET Program Coordinator, at lisa.sakamoto@hl.mofa.go.jp with any questions. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of October 16, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements