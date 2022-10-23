Keung Hung, Visiting Artist's Talk - Event Details

Keung Hung, Visiting Artist's Talk

Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: UCB100

Hung Keung, Visiting Artist from Hong Kong

October 24th through 27th

Featuring his Video Installation Work: Dao Gives Birth to One



Artist’s Talk: October 26th, 5:00 pm, UCB100

Reception for the Artist: October 27th, 4:00 pm, Mo’okini Library Lanai



Dr. Hung Keung is an internationally renowned digital media artist, researcher, and scholar who has been involved in the creative and research aspects of film, video and digital new media art since 1995. Dr. Hung’s art installations successfully Integrate Chinese conceptual philosophy with digital technology, providing a novel way of defining the relation between traditional Chinese art theory and contemporary art practice. Hung Keung’s art works address themes relating to history, and the effects of modernization, urbanization and globalization on domestic society and culture, as well as internationally. His works create a dynamic dialogue between time and space, viewers, and the artist’s experimentation with new media.



Hung Keung has won several prestigious international awards, from Computer Graphics International 2001, the International New Media Arts Festival in Greece, and for New Media in Croatia. In addition, four of his video works were selected to take part in the BBC Short Film Festival. He received the Gold Award in the Hong Kong Independent Short Film & Video Awards, the Prize of Excellent at the Hong Kong Art Biennial in 2001, and the Achievement Award at the Hong Kong Contemporary Art Biennial in 2009-10.



Hung Keung was born in Kunming, Yunnan Province in China, but moved to Hong Kong with his family at the age of three. He studied in the Swire School of Design, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design in London, England where he received his M.A. in Film and Video. He was a visiting scholar at the Center for Art and Media (ZKM), Karlsruhe, Germany in 2001-2002. He completed his Ph.D. in Digital Media Art and Chinese Philosophy at the Planetary Collegium of Zurich University of the Arts in Switzerland, and the University of Plymouth, United Kingdom.



For his Visiting Artist residency at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, from October 24th to 27th, Hung Keung’s featured work is Dao Gives Birth to One. This is a project that the artist has been working on since 2009, and has created several different versions, and recently merged it with another artwork. Based on an excerpt from the 6th century BCE text of the Dao Dejing, the line “Dao Gives Birth to One” is symbolized by 3D flying Chinese characters that replicate and multiply while attaching themselves onto the projected images of human participants. The original format of the artwork Dao Gives Birth to One, is 12 video screens, each looped at a different time interval and speed to symbolize the unlimited choices that a viewer has when perusing a Chinese handscroll painting. Compared to a traditional European style oil painting, which mimics a window-like space, the handscroll is unrolled and re-rolled, so that the viewer can view each segment at his/her own leisure, following the pathways up and down, around and through the hills of a landscape.



Four screens from Dao Gives Birth to One will be installed via the 3rd Floor windows of the Mo'okini Library, and visible from the Library lanai.



Funding from the Laila Twigg-Smith Art Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation

in collaboration with the Mo'okini Library and the Art Department

of the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

For more information, contact: jippolit@hawaii.edu (808) 769-1494

