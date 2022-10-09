Waiolama Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration - Event Details

Waiolama Indigenous Peoples' Day Celebration Monday, October 10, 2022, 12:00pm – 7:30pm Location: Campus Center Join Waiolama, UH Hilo's Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center, for a celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day from 12-4 at Campus Center. The event will include a Kīpaepae, workshops, Ahapuaʻa building, giveaways, lei making, hei, art, and resources from 12-4 p.m.



We will be screening the documentary on Duke Kahanamoku Waterman with a Q&A with cast members Dr. Isaiah Walker, champion waterman Duane DeSoto, and pro-surfer Pua DeSoto from 5-7:30 p.m. in UCB 127. Bentos will be available for students while quantities last. For more information, contact: lpday@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7642

