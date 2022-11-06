TCBES Research Seminar Series: TCBES Graduate Research - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series: TCBES Graduate Research

Monday, November 7, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Research Seminar Series presents, "The research projects of four recent TCBES graduates: from the ecology of Hawaiian plants, fungi, algae, and invertebrates to global assessments of extinction risk in vertebrates" with Dr. Matthew L. Knope, Dept. of Biology and TCBES at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.



Abstract:

In this seminar, Dr. Knope will highlight the research of four recent TCBES graduate students: Maya Munstermann, Trevor Bak, Jeff Stallman, and Rebecca Webster. Maya and Trevor’s projects have been focused on global analyses of the ecology of extinction risk in terrestrial vertebrates and marine ray-finned fishes, respectively. Jeff’s work has been focused on testing the utility of DNA barcodes to accurately identify species of native Hawaiian plants and on the island biogeography of endemic mushrooms; and Rebecca’s work has been focused on how increasing sea surface temperatures may be influencing intertidal algal and invertebrate communities throughout Hawaiʻi. In this seminar, Dr. Knope will present their findings and will also discuss some of the key challenges that they each faced in their research projects, how they were able to overcome these challenges, and what they are working on now.



The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

