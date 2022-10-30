TCBES Research Seminar Series: Applied Insect Conservation - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series: Applied Insect Conservation

Monday, October 31, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Research Seminar Series presents, "Applied Insect Conservation Management Research in HI and PA: Insect Biodiversity Monitoring from Maunakea to the Appalachians" with Jesse Eiben, PhD, Assistant Professor of Invertebrate Zoology Department of Biology Pennsylvania Western University, California Campus.



Abstract:



Understanding how insect biodiversity relates to ecosystem function is a monumental task given the enormity of trophic interactions and number of species in this animal group. Insect diversity monitoring can be used for direct conservation management goals related to rare or invasive species management. The high alpine ecosystems in Hawaii, and wetland ecosystems in Pennsylvania have required management rules and mitigations of which insect diversity is central to monitoring if ecosystem change. The wekiu bug, and many other insects are endemic to the alpine environment in Hawaii, and ongoing monitoring and population analyses are used to inform management actions from construction to deconstruction impacts. Likewise, wetland specific taxa are used to determine if restoration has been successful in a variety of ways in PA. This talk will include an overview of ‘required’ insect biodiversity monitoring and how these basic management requirements can be used to inform policy change and long-term efficiency increases in how invertebrates are used to assist ecosystem management.



The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

Tags: