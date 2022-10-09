Campus Center Caldera Clash - Event Details

Campus Center Caldera Clash

Friday, October 14, 2022, 5:00pm – 8:30pm

Location: Campus Center Lava Landing

Join us at Campus Center's Caldera Clash!



This video game tournament series features popular Nintendo Switch games for all gamers alike! Players have up to four (4) chances to rack up as many points throughout the month of October. Show off your Switch skills in the following games:



Friday, Oct 7th: Nintendo Switch Sports

Friday, Oct 14th: Mario Kart

Friday, Oct 21st: Gang Beasts

Friday, Oct 28th: Super Smash Bros



The top three (3) players with the most points after all four (4) events can win the following prizes:



1st Place: Nintendo Switch Game/Accessory of Choice

2nd Place: Nintendo Switch Accessories Pack

3rd Place: Video Game Character Plushie



Winners will be announced via Campus Center's Instagram @uhhilocampuscenter.



RSVPs are required for this event. Visit our Instagram to sign up or see our flier with QR code attached.



GAME ON VULCANS!

Special Restrictions: Please note that students are required to bring a validated UH Hilo Fall 2022 student ID with any one (1) of the following validations: FA22UHHDCO, FA22UHH-CB.

For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

