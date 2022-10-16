SAC's Friday Night Frights - The Babadook - Event Details

SAC's Friday Night Frights - The Babadook

Friday, October 21, 2022, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



Join the Student Activities Council for a spooky movie night to watch the horror film [The Babadook] (www.imdb.com/title/tt2321549/)! There will also be popcorn and refreshments to accompany the night's fright! Feel free to stop by throughout the evening's showing or stay the entire time for the full horror experience!



Food and refreshments while supplies last!



For disability accommodations, please contact the Student Activities Council @ 808-932-7374, 932-7994 (TTY) before 10/21/22.

Special Restrictions: Please note that students are required to bring a validated Fall 2022 ID with any one (1) of the following validations: FA22UHH-CB & FA22UHHSAC.

For more information, contact: sactr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: