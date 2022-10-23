TCBES Research Seminar Series: Stormwater Runoff Contaminant - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series: Stormwater Runoff Contaminant Monday, October 24, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Research Seminar Series presents, "Roads to Ruin or Treading Water: How Contaminants in Stormwater Runoff Impact Aquatic Critters" with Jay W. Davis, Environmental Contaminants Specialist, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.



Abstract:



In the U.S. Pacific Northwest, the urban runoff mortality phenomenon has been studied intensively for the past two decades, with a primary focus on adult salmon returning from the ocean to reproduce. Late in 2020, a team of researchers discovered a novel chemical in tires that kills coho salmon in urban streams before they can spawn. Stormwater runoff also adversely effects various aquatic receptors due to the cocktail of contaminants found in urban and urbanizing landscapes. This presentation will provide a retrospective into the 20-year investigation, update the science on urban stormwater runoff and its impacts to aquatic critters, as well as highlight ways to protect water quality and aquatic resources from toxic roadway runoff.



The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome! For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573

