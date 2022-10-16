TCBES Research Seminar Series: Using Psych in Conservation - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series: Using Psych in Conservation

Monday, October 17, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Research Seminar Series presents, "Utilizing social psychology to enhance conservation behavior" with Franny Kinslow Brewer, Communications Director and Acting Program Manager, Big Island Invasive Species Committee.



Abstract:

In conservation, outreach efforts have traditionally focused on sharing information and increasing awareness of issues. However, research has demonstrated that awareness and understanding are not sufficient for engendering desired conservation-oriented behaviors. In the case of invasive species control, when specific behaviors by members of the public are necessary to reach conservation goals, using strategies based in social science can increase engagement and action. Working in collaboration with social scientists, BIISC has been testing the use of various sociological tools including community-based social marketing (CBSM) to prevent and control the spread of invasive species. In this talk, we will review some of the literature supporting the use of social science for conservation goals, as well as some of the results of BIISCʻs efforts on the Hawai'i island.



For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

