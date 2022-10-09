TCBES Research Seminar Series: Verbal Judo - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series: Verbal Judo

Monday, October 10, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Research Seminar Series presents, "Verbal Judo! A Method to Improve Your Ability to Talk to Those Hostile to Conservation" with Scott A. Bonar, Professor and Unit Leader, Arizona Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, University of Arizona and

Past-President and Fellow, American Fisheries Society.



Abstract: Successfully conversing with people who do not see the value in protecting the environment is critical to those interested in conservation, especially in today’s society. Here we discuss conversational techniques you can use to defuse conflict and improve the odds that the other side will listen to your point of view. The instructor, Dr. Scott Bonar, is on the faculty of the University of Arizona; is leader of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Arizona Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit; and was 2019-2020 President of the American Fisheries Society. He has won numerous awards during his 30 years of natural resources work in state and federal agencies, academia, and private industry. Dr. Bonar’s years of research and personal experiences helped him develop and write The Conservation Professional’s Guide to Working with People, a book called “a must read for conservation professionals” by the journal Ecology; “a guidepost” by Mamie Parker, former Assistant Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; and “an exceptional job” by Michael Dombeck, former Chief of the U.S. Forest Service.



The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573

