Honua Voyagers presents "Taste of Korea" - Event Details
Honua Voyagers presents "Taste of Korea"
Location: SSC W-201
Come celebrate Korean Chuseok, Korean Thanksgiving Day, by learning how to make kimchi with Student Services Support Program Counsellor, Valdeane Odachi, and connect with our international exchange students from South Korea!
Thursday, September 29th, starting at 4:00pm in Student Services Center (SSC), Room W201.
Only sign up if you can commit to attend. This event is limited to only 25 students.
The Center for Global Education and Exchange presents "Honua Voyagers," a program that provides students the opportunity to experience a global perspective whilst engaging with our visiting international exchange students. We hope after participating in our program you will take the opportunity to study abroad and become a Global Vulcan.
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: UHHSA SAC SSSP International Exchange kawili kine study abroad
