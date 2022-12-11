Board Of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) Open Applications - Announcement Details
Board Of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) Open Applications
Location: Campus Center
Aloha Vulcans,
Want to get involved with the campus community? Interested in joining a campus organization? Want to gain experience as a Board member? Looking for leadership experience?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, we want you to join our ʻohana!
The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) is currently searching for individuals interested in joining our organization and programs. No experience needed!
The Board of Media Broadcasting is a student-run organization dedicated to bettering campus life by providing students an environment to experience a variety of media broadcasting opportunities. BOMB is the governing body of Vulcan Video Productions (VVP) and University Radio Hilo (URH). As a Board member your role would be to help run these organizations at an administrative level. Some of the valuable experience that you will gain as a Board member includes working in a professional team setting that involves event planning, budgeting, reporting, policy writing, meeting facilitation, email professionalism, and so much more. Some of the benefits of being a Board member is gaining new friends, a sense of community, and not to mention, you will be compensated for the work you do!
Board of Media Broadcasting Open Positions:
Executive Chair :
Provide guidance and support for the Board and its programs.
Prepare and distribute to BOMB members the agenda for board meetings.
Serve as the point spokesperson for the BOMB in all matters.
Vice Chair:
Act as the BOMB Executive Chair in the absence of the Executive Chair.
Provide guidance and support to the programs.
Serve as the primary point of contact for the program General Managers.
Treasurer:
Be the primary responsible fiscal authority for BOMB and its programs.
Submit financial reports to the BOMB and individuals for review and approval as needed.
Secretary:
Record the minutes of all BOMB meetings and distribute the minutes to all members within 48 hours of the meeting for edits and approval.
Publicist:
Facilitate, organize and compile feedback from the board and its programs.
Create and organize opportunities for students' feedback.
Run BOMBs Social Media Accounts
Each Board position is considered a compensated volunteer position and receives an annual award pending approval and completion of duties.
Not interested in taking on a Board position, but wanting to get involved and allow your creative side to come out? Please consider joining one of our programs. University Radio Hilo (URH) or Vulcan Video Productions (VVP).
If you are interested in applying for any of our vacant positions you can either go to our website hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/bomb/ to fill out an online application or pick up an application at Campus Center 210. Don't forget to follow us on Instagram @uhhilobomb for up-to-date information on our upcoming campus events.
Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student registered in at least six (6) credits at UH Hilo.
For more information, contact: bombom@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814
What's also happening?
Announcements
- RISO Funding Application Period Open
- The purpose of the CSO Funding Committee is to provide opportunities to UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organizations (RISOs) to request financial support to develop their own programming and services enriching student life at UH Hilo. ...
- Freshman ʻEleu (Fall 2022)
- Aloha Freshmen, If you started at UH Hilo in Fall 2022 or Spring 2022, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. Meet with your advisor between September 15 and October 15. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions is recruiting for Fall 2022
- Vulcan Video Productions is recruiting member for the 2022-2023 school year. Are you interested in YouTube videos? Want to learn how they are made and how to make them yourself? If you are interested that is where we come in. ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
- Board Of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) Open Applications
- Aloha Vulcans, Want to get involved with the campus community? Interested in joining a campus organization? Want to gain experience as a Board member? Looking for leadership experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, **we ...
- Become a SAC Member
- Fall 2022 is comin up fast! Get ready and get pumped up! SAC has many amazing things planned for all you amazing students! But we can't do it all alone, we need more people on the council to help run things smoothly so we can all have a ...
- Apply Today – University Radio Hilo
- University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities. ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for an APIA (Asian & Pacific Islander American) Scholarship for 2023-2024! The APIA and AANAPISI Scholarships are open to Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander & Asian American undergraduate students. ...
- 2023-24 UH Common Scholarship Application Opens October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete the 2023-24 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii. ...
- 2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open!
- The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm. ...
- 2023-24 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1st, students can complete their 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa - To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete the FAFSA by February 1, 2023. ...
- Hohonu is looking for New Members!
- We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ...
- Kanilehua is looking for New Members!
- We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ...
- The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members
- Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ...
