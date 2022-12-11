Board Of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) Open Applications - Announcement Details

Board Of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) Open Applications

Location: Campus Center

Aloha Vulcans,



Want to get involved with the campus community? Interested in joining a campus organization? Want to gain experience as a Board member? Looking for leadership experience?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, we want you to join our ʻohana!



The Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) is currently searching for individuals interested in joining our organization and programs. No experience needed!



The Board of Media Broadcasting is a student-run organization dedicated to bettering campus life by providing students an environment to experience a variety of media broadcasting opportunities. BOMB is the governing body of Vulcan Video Productions (VVP) and University Radio Hilo (URH). As a Board member your role would be to help run these organizations at an administrative level. Some of the valuable experience that you will gain as a Board member includes working in a professional team setting that involves event planning, budgeting, reporting, policy writing, meeting facilitation, email professionalism, and so much more. Some of the benefits of being a Board member is gaining new friends, a sense of community, and not to mention, you will be compensated for the work you do!



Board of Media Broadcasting Open Positions:



Executive Chair :

Provide guidance and support for the Board and its programs.

Prepare and distribute to BOMB members the agenda for board meetings.

Serve as the point spokesperson for the BOMB in all matters.



Vice Chair:

Act as the BOMB Executive Chair in the absence of the Executive Chair.

Provide guidance and support to the programs.

Serve as the primary point of contact for the program General Managers.



Treasurer:

Be the primary responsible fiscal authority for BOMB and its programs.

Submit financial reports to the BOMB and individuals for review and approval as needed.



Secretary:

Record the minutes of all BOMB meetings and distribute the minutes to all members within 48 hours of the meeting for edits and approval.



Publicist:

Facilitate, organize and compile feedback from the board and its programs.

Create and organize opportunities for students' feedback.

Run BOMBs Social Media Accounts



Each Board position is considered a compensated volunteer position and receives an annual award pending approval and completion of duties.



Not interested in taking on a Board position, but wanting to get involved and allow your creative side to come out? Please consider joining one of our programs. University Radio Hilo (URH) or Vulcan Video Productions (VVP).



If you are interested in applying for any of our vacant positions you can either go to our website hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/bomb/ to fill out an online application or pick up an application at Campus Center 210. Don't forget to follow us on Instagram @uhhilobomb for up-to-date information on our upcoming campus events.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student registered in at least six (6) credits at UH Hilo.

For more information, contact: bombom@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814

