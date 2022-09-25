Applying to the TCBES Program - Event Details

Applying to the TCBES Program Friday, September 30, 2022, 4:00pm – 5:00pm Location: Wentworth 1 Are you interested in getting a Master’s degree and thinking of applying to UH Hilo’s Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science (TCBES) Program? If so, come to a session to learn more details about the TCBES program and how to put forth a competitive application from TCBES staff. The session will include tips on writing a personal statement and resume/CV, asking for letters of recommendation, and deciding on which track may be best for you. Join us in person in Wentworth 1 or stream in via Zoom. For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573

