SAC's Friday Night Frights - Event Details

SAC's Friday Night Frights

Friday, October 14, 2022, 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



Join the Student Activities Council for a spooky movie night to watch the horror film [Us] (www.imdb.com/title/tt6857112/)! There will also be popcorn and refreshments to accompany the night's fright while supplies last! Feel free to stop by throughout the evening's showing or stay the entire time for the full horror experience!

Special Restrictions: Please note that students are required to bring a validated Fall 2022 ID with any one (1) of the following validations: FA22UHH-CB & FA22UHHSAC.

For more information, contact: sactr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

