TCBES Research Seminar Series: Finding and Keeping Funding - Event Details

This event is being held online. Password: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series: Finding and Keeping Funding Monday, September 26, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology & Environmental Science Research Seminar Series Presents, "Finding & keeping funding: Grant Writing & Reporting Strategies for Graduate Students, Researchers, & NGOs", providing tips and tricks for successful grant searching, writing, & reporting. The panel will feature Moana Ulu Ching, Program Director with Conservation International, Colleen Cole, Program Manager with the Three Mountain Alliance, and Shalan Crysdale, Hawai'i Island Forest Program Director with The Nature Conservancy.



All are welcome. Community members and undergraduates are encouraged to attend. Please feel free to invite your colleagues, students, and all interested in learning more about securing funding. For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

