Mix & Match - Meet the Student Organizations Night - Event Details

Mix & Match - Meet the Student Organizations Night

Friday, October 7, 2022, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Looking for a way to make the most of your college experience? Looking for a Night to find an organization to be a part of, while having fun? Stop by Campus Center Plaza on Friday, October 7th, 2022, from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm to get involved with student organizations on campus.



Mix & Match - Meet the Organizations Night our recruitment and informational fair that connects new and returning students with the UH Hilo Chartered Student Organizations (CSOs) and our UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organizations (RISOs). Swing by and see the various opportunities to get involved with your CSOs and RISOs. Come find your match!



This event is open to the UH community. We will have free food while supplies last for UH Hilo Students and live entertainment from our very own University Radio Hilo (101.1FM)!



Take this chance to get involved and get to know various groups and organizations. Your involvement can make a difference not only in your college experience but to UH Hilo.



If you have any questions regarding this event, or if you need special accommodations, please contact ccsa@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Please note that students are required to bring a validated Fall 2022 ID with any one (1) of the following validations: FA22UHHDCO or FA22UHH-CB to receive food.

For more information, contact: ccsa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

Tags: