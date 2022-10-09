2022 Domestic Violence Awarness Community Resource Fair - Event Details

2022 Domestic Violence Awarness Community Resource Fair Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 11:00am – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Join us to meet and connect with community organizations who work

to raise awareness, educate our community about domestic violence prevalence, and

provide support to those who have been impacted by domestic violence. For more information, contact: stawney@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7899 Tags:

