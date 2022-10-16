National Climate Change Planning within the United Nations - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 974 9098 3741, Passcode: 891058

National Climate Change Planning within the United Nations Thursday, October 20, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Featuring Dr. Chris Knudson of the UH Hilo Geography Marine Department. This November, the United Nations will hold its 27th Climate Change Conference where participating countries will discuss how to limit global warming and deliver more climate finance to the Global South. This talk focuses on how climate change targets, like those in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13, are put into action by Conference participants in the form of nationally determined contributions. Part of the International Topics Speaker Series.

Sponsored by International Student Services and the United Nations Association-Hawai'i Island Chapter. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

