Ke Kalahea Pizza with the Press December Event - Event Details

Ke Kalahea Pizza with the Press December Event Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Campus Center 202-A (in front of the Ke Kalahea Office) Ke Kalahea presents our monthly Pizza with the Press!

Join Ke Kalahea, the Student-Run News Publication of UH Hilo, and enjoy pizza with the press! You will receive a free December Issue served fresh off the press & pizza! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of December 4, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements