Ke Kalahea Pizza with the Press October Event - Event Details

Ke Kalahea Pizza with the Press October Event Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Campus Center 202-A (in front of the Ke Kalahea Office) Ke Kalahea presents our monthly Pizza with the Press!



Join Ke Kalahea, the Student-Run News Publication of UH Hilo, and enjoy pizza with the press! You will receive a free October Issue, served fresh off the press, and pizza! For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372

