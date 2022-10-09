RISO Funding Application Period Open - Announcement Details

RISO Funding Application Period Open The purpose of the CSO Funding Committee is to provide opportunities to UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organizations (RISOs) to request financial support to develop their own programming and services enriching student life at UH Hilo.



Call for Proposals & Applications: Open 9/26/2022 thru 10/9/2022, closing at 11:59pm.



To access the CSO Funding Committee application, please visit our website: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/csofunding/



We encourage all applicants to review the funding guidelines prior to submitting an application: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/csofunding/guidelines/



Note: Due to fiscal procedures and approval timelines, we will only accept funding requests for events/functions that will take place during Spring semester 2023, from 1/12/2023 until 5/12/2023.



Completed applications may be emailed to uhhcsofc@hawaii.edu or dropped off attention to the CSO Funding Committee at Campus Center Lava Landing room 203.



Please contact the CSO Funding Committee at uhhcsofc@hawaii.edu with any questions or concerns. For more information, contact: uhhsa7@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

Announcements