Climate Change and Why the Bioeconomy Matters - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 974 9098 3741, Passcode: 891058

Climate Change and Why the Bioeconomy Matters Thursday, November 17, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Join this presentation featuring Dr. Peter Matlock who works with UH Hilo to develop tropical bioeconomy projects and education and with the Joint BioEnergy Institute on programs to advance high-performance renewable aviation fuels. His presentation will review evidence for climate change, a brief description of the bioeconomy and why it is fundamental to addressing climate change issues, and describe some of the challenges in mitigating climate change effects. Part of the International Topics Speaker Series sponsored by International Student Services and the United Nations Association-Hawaiʻi Island Chapter. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

