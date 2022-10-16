Make it make scents! - Event Details

Make it make scents! Monday, October 17, 2022, 4:30pm – 6:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Join SAC for a grab and go in Campus Center Plaza, featuring gift bags filled with various items from Bath and Body Works, such as lotion, hand sanitizer and a fragrance spray. Get acquainted with the Student Activities Council and enjoy a relaxing goodie bag during midterms. This recreational event will provide relaxing supplies to help with their ongoing school year, and promote student wellness. For more information, contact: sacpub@hawaii.edu (808) 937-5245 Tags:

