Campus Center Game Night Gold - Event Details

Campus Center Game Night Gold

Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301

Join us at Campus Center for a social and lively night of games with a gold theme! Come to this event for light snacks, refreshments, board and card games. For a memorable night with friends, we will have a photo booth for you to take photos! RSVP will be required and walk-in’s will be an option if seats are available. Visit our Instagram at @uhhilocampuscenter to sign up or see flier with QR code attached.



Snacks, refreshments, and goodie bags while supplies last!



For more information, please contact Campus Center Lava Landing at cclava@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Special Restrictions: Please note that students are required to bring a validated Fall 2022 ID with any one (1) of the following validations: FA22UHHDCO, FA22UHH-CB.

