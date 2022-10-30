Vulcan Video Productions is recruiting for Fall 2022 - Announcement Details

Vulcan Video Productions is recruiting for Fall 2022

Vulcan Video Productions is recruiting member for the 2022-2023 school year.



Are you interested in YouTube videos?



Want to learn how they are made and how to make them yourself?



If you are interested that is where we come in. No experience required. Vulcan Video Productions is UH Hilo's student run video production group and we will teach you everything you need to know. You will learn how to take you ideas and shape them into scripts and storyboards. Then use those storyboards to film the scenes that you wrote and in that process learn to use the necessary equipment. After filming you will learn how to take those filmed clips and organize them into a cohesive and compelling story with a beginning, middle, and end.



For those of you that have experience with filmmaking we still have a lot to offer you. Being a filmmaker is expensive and requires a lot of pricey equipment, which we have. As a member you will have access to multiple cameras, powerful lighting, and the programs you will need to take your projects to the next level. On top of having access to equipment, an office space to work out of, you will also have access to a crew that can help bring your vision into reality.



If you are interested in joining the group stop by the Campus Center Office room 210. There you can grab, fill out, and turn in your application.



If you have questions email the group at vvp@hawaii.edu or contact the advisor Ethan Paguirigan at ethannt@hawaii.edu.



If you want to talk come visit our offices in Campus Center third floor room 308. Or drop the advisors office Campus Center third floor room 311. Hours are posted on the Vulcan Video Productions website under the Contact Vulcan Video Productions link.

For more information, contact: ethanntp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365

