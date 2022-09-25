Community Partner Fair - Event Details

Community Partner Fair Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 9:00am – 12:00pm Location: Mo’okini Library Lanai UHHilo's Center for Community Engagement is partnering with Campus Center to host their first ever Community Partner Fair event! Our participating community organizations are eager to provide resources and information, as well as internship, volunteer, and possible collaboration opportunities. Come join us at the Mo'okini Library Lanai if you are interested in connecting with the community!



For more information, contact Marisa Miyashiro at uhhcce@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: marisadm@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7830

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 25, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements