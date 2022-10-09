Freshman ʻEleu (Fall 2022) - Announcement Details

Freshman ʻEleu (Fall 2022)

Aloha Freshmen,



If you started at UH Hilo in Fall 2022 or Spring 2022, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment.



Meet with your advisor between September 15 and October 15. To schedule your ʻeleu appointment, log into STAR Balance (www.star.hawaii.edu/appointment/) and find a day and time that works for your schedule. Prior to your appointment, be sure to complete the pre-advising questionnaire.



If you do not schedule or complete your appointment by October 7, a hold will be placed on your account that will go into effect starting November 1. That hold will prevent you from registering for Spring 2023, which also starts in November. The only way to remove the hold is to meet with your advisor, so be sure to schedule your ʻeleu appointment today!



We hope to see you soon!

For more information, contact: uhhadvis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7776

