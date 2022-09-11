Enhancing our Knowledge of Coral Reefs - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 974 9098 3741, Passcode: 891058

Enhancing our Knowledge of Coral Reefs Thursday, September 15, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Join this presentation by Dr. John Burns of the UH Hilo Marine Science Dept. and students Sofia Ferreira from Paraguay and Chloe Molou from Vanuatu to learn about enhancing our knowledge of coral reefs with technological innovations. This is the first presentation in this year's series of monthly International Topics Speaker Series. Sponsored by the UH Hilo International Student Services program and United Nations Association-Hawaii Island Chapter. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 11, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements