TCBES Research Seminar Series: Decolonial Conservation Ethic - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Research Seminar Series: Decolonial Conservation Ethic Monday, September 19, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Research Seminar Series presents, "What would a Decolonial Conservation Ethics look like?" with Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones, Philosophy Professor and Humanities Division Chair. The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!



Abstract: This presentation will provide a summary of the history of conservation ethical paradigms in the US. I will then chart out the challenges an Environmental Justice paradigm poses in contemporary conservation ethics. Following Candace Fujikaneʻs work in Mapping Abundance, I will then explore what the framework could look like in developing a Decolonial Conservation Ethics. For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (908) 400-1389

