SAC's Recess in College - Event Details

SAC's Recess in College

Thursday, September 15, 2022, 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Hey Vulcans!



A college recess... this event will have various "little kid" snacks like uncrustables, orange juice, and pudding etc. for students to enjoy along with fun activities like painting/color, blow bubbles, or even nap on play tiles just like they did as a kid to relax and feel rejuvenated for your upcoming semester!



We hope you enjoy this opportunity to drop your responsibilities and just enjoy recess like we used to!



Food, refreshments, and giveaways while supplies last.



For questions contact Tdrick at sacpub@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Must be UH Hilo student and have validated University of Hawaii at Hilo ID with FA22UHH-CB or FA22SAC validation.

For more information, contact: sacpub@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: