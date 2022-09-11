The 2022 Constitution Day Event: Library Exhibition - Event Details

The 2022 Constitution Day Event: Library Exhibition Friday, September 16, 2022, 9:00am – 4:00pm Location: Mookini Library Celebrate Our Weeklong Celebration of the Constitution, Sept. 12-16, 2022!



Check out the library exhibition on the U.S. Constitution, Civic Engagement, and Democracy.

--from 9am to 9pm from September 12-September 15 and from 9am to 4pm on September 16.



View the complete schedule of events for the week at hilo.hawaii.edu/depts/politicalsci/constitutionday/#celebrate





The 2022 Constitution Day event is organized by the POLS Department in collaboration with the SOC Department, Mookini Library, Int'l Student Services Office, and Pre-Law Certificate at UH Hilo as well as the Hawaii County, Zonta Int'l, Rotary Int'l, the Hawaii County Bar Association, the Returned Peace Corps Alumni, the League of Women Voters, and the Exchange Clubs. For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127 Tags:

