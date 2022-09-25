SAC's Movie Marathons - Men In Black - Event Details

SAC's Movie Marathons - Men In Black

Sunday, September 25, 2022, 5:00pm – 10:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Hey Vulcans!



Join the Student Activities Council for a movie night to watch the original Men In Black trilogy in celebration of Will Smith's birthday! This event will be the first of a series of monthly movie marathons hosted by SAC! There will also be popcorn and refreshments to accompany this evening of movie binging! Feel free to stop by throughout the evening's showing or stay the entire time for all three movies!



Food, refreshments, and giveaways while supplies last!



For questions email Jotis at sactr@hawaii.edu.



For disability accommodations, please contact the Student Activities Council @ 808-932-7374, 932-7994 (TTY) before 9/25/22.

Special Restrictions: Please note that students are required to wear a mask and bring a validated Fall 2022 ID with any one (1) of the following validations: FA22UHHDCO, FA22UHH-CB, FA22UHHSAC.

For more information, contact: sactr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: