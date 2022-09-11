The 2022 Constitution Day Event: Tabling at Campus Center - Event Details

The 2022 Constitution Day Event: Tabling at Campus Center Friday, September 16, 2022, 11:00am – 2:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Celebrate Our Weeklong Celebration of the Constitution, Sept. 12-16, 2022!



- Register to vote,

- Share your thoughts,

- Test your knowledge on the U.S. Constitution and Founding Fathers, and

- Learn about civic organizations



View a complete schedule of events for the week at hilo.hawaii.edu/depts/politicalsci/constitutionday/#celebrate





The 2022 Constitution Day event is organized by the POLS Department in collaboration with the SOC Department, Mookini Library, Int'l Student Services Office, and Pre-Law Certificate at UH Hilo as well as the Hawaii County, Zonta Int'l, Rotary Int'l, the Hawaii County Bar Association, the Returned Peace Corps Alumni, the League of Women Voters, and the Exchange Clubs. For more information, please contact Dr. Su-Mi Lee at sumilee@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 11, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements