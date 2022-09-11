The 2022 Constitution Day Event: Field Trip - Event Details

The 2022 Constitution Day Event: Field Trip Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Participate in a field trip to the County of Hawaii Offices



View a complete schedule of events at for the week hilo.hawaii.edu/depts/politicalsci/constitutionday/#celebrate





The 2022 Constitution Day event is organized by the POLS Department in collaboration with the SOC Department, Mookini Library, Int'l Student Services Office, and Pre-Law Certificate at UH Hilo as well as the Hawaii County, Zonta Int'l, Rotary Int'l, the Hawaii County Bar Association, the Returned Peace Corps Alumni, the League of Women Voters, and the Exchange Clubs. For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127 Tags:

