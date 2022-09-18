SAC's September Soirée - Event Details

SAC's September Soirée

Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 6:30pm – 9:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Do you remember...

The 21st night of September?

SAC was changing the minds of attenders...

While gaming the clouds away...



Join the Student Activities Council for an eventful night of fun games and activities with a '70s theme! Come to this social event for tasty food, refreshments, board games, activities, and a chance to win prizes while playing Bingo! Dress up using some aesthetic accessories or go all out with your favorite fit from the 1970s! Request some of your favorite oldies classics to get your groove on the dance floor!



Food, refreshments, and giveaways while supplies last!



For questions or concerns email Jotis at sactr@hawaii.edu



For disability accommodations, please contact the student activities council 808-932-7374, 932-7994 (TTY) before 9/21/22.

Special Restrictions: Please note that students are required to wear a mask and bring a validated Fall 2022 ID with any one (1) of the following validations: FA22UHHDCO, FA22UHH-CB, FA22UHHSAC.

For more information, contact: sactr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

