UHHSA Senate Meeting - Event Details
UHHSA Senate Meeting
Aloha Vulcans!
The University of Hawai'i Student Association (UHHSA) would like to invite you to join our weekly Senate Meetings on Zoom.
UHHSA is the student governing body of UH Hilo and we want to encourage students to be active and engaged with us so we can fulfill our mission of improving the student experience.
If you would like to join please visit our meeting page for meeting agendas and records as well as the zoom link.
We hold our meetings in accordance with Robert's Rules so we encourage you to read through Senate rules for etiquette, but it is not required, we can help you navigate through the process.
For questions or concerns or if you have general feedback please email us at uhhsa@hawaii.edu.
—--
Aloha e nā Vulcans!
Eia mākou ka ʻAhahui ʻElele Haumāna o ke Kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo (UHHSA) me kahi leo heahea iā ʻoukou e komo pū i kā mākou hālāwai Kenekoa ma kēlā me kēia pule ma Zoom.
ʻO UHHSA ka ʻahahui ʻelele o ke Kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo a manaʻo mākou e paipai i nā haumāna e huli ai ka lima i lalo a e huliāmahi ai kākou i mea e hoʻokō ai i kā mākou pahuhopu ʻo ka hoʻonui ʻana aʻe i ka haʻawina kūpono a maikaʻi e loaʻa ana i ka haumāna.
Inā makemake ʻoe e komo i kekahi hālāwai, e kipa aku i ka paena pūnaewele hālāwai mākou no ka papa hana hālāwai, ka moʻolelo hālāwai, a me ka loulou Zoom.
Mālama ʻia ka hālāwai me ka hahai pū i Nā Lula a Lopaka (Robertʻs Rules), no laila, maikaʻi pū ka heluhelu ʻana i nā lula Kenekoa no ka loina kūpono. ʻAʻole nō naʻe he koina ke kamaʻāina loa i ia mau lula, e kōkua ana nō mākou iā ʻoe.
Inā he nīnau a manaʻo paha kou, e leka uila ʻoe iā mākou ma uhhsa@hawaii.edu.
For more information, contact: uhhsa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367
Tags: Online Only Campus Center UHHSA
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Coming Out Day
- TBA
- Study Abroad Application Deadline
- Did you know UH Hilo has a Study Abroad Program to countries all over Europe, Asia, South America, and Oceania? The Center for Global Education and Exchange (CGEE) has sent our local students to host Universities all over the Globe! The ...
- Freshman ʻEleu (Fall 2022)
- Aloha Freshmen, If you started at UH Hilo in Fall 2022 or Spring 2022, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. Meet with your advisor between September 15 and October 15. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions is recruiting for Fall 2022
- Vulcan Video Productions is recruiting member for the 2022-2023 school year. Are you interested in YouTube videos? Want to learn how they are made and how to make them yourself? If you are interested that is where we come in. ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
- Become a SAC Member
- Fall 2022 is comin up fast! Get ready and get pumped up! SAC has many amazing things planned for all you amazing students! But we can't do it all alone, we need more people on the council to help run things smoothly so we can all have a ...
- Apply Today – University Radio Hilo
- University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities. ...
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for an APIA (Asian & Pacific Islander American) Scholarship for 2023-2024! The APIA and AANAPISI Scholarships are open to Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander & Asian American undergraduate students. ...
- 2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open!
- The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm. ...
- Hohonu is looking for New Members!
- We are Hohonu, the academic journal. We publish student work, by students, for students. Our annual publication features academic papers that cover a wide-variety of topics and subjects by UH Hilo students. ...
- Kanilehua is looking for New Members!
- We are Kanilehua, the art and literary magazine. Our annual publication features literary pieces and art works, both digital and physical, made by UH Hilo students. We publish our magazine at the end of each school year. ...
- The Board of Student Publications is looking for New Members
- Have you ever heard of the Board of Student Publications (BOSP)? We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2022-2023 UH Hilo Board of Student Publications (BOSP). BOSP over sees three publications: Ke Kalahea, Kanilehua, and Hohonu. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.