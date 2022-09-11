Spill The Tea About SAC - Event Details

Spill The Tea About SAC

Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



Join us as we spill the tea about the Student Activities Council!



Come learn about exciting events, potential positions, and spectacular SAC-related opportunities while enjoying a signature (boba) milk tea from Teapresso Bar Hilo and cookies/muffins from Pāpaʻa Palaoa Bakery!



We hope to see you there for some midday refreshment to take a fresh look at SAC!



Food and refreshments available while supplies last!



For question or concerns email Jotis at sactr@hawaii.edu



For disability accommodations, please contact the Student Activities Council at 808-932-7374, 932-7994 (TTY) before 9/14/22.

Special Restrictions: Please note that students are required to bring a validated Fall 2022 ID with any one (1) of the following validations: FA22UHHDCO, FA22UHH-CB, FA22UHHSAC.

For more information, contact: sactr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

