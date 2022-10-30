Wordsworth, The Musical - Event Details
Wordsworth, The Musical
Location: Performing Arts Center
Based on the beloved children’s books, “Wordsworth the Poet” & “Wordsworth Dances the Waltz” by Frances H. Kakugawa
Conceived by Lizby
Written by Jackie Pualani Johnson
Music by Wendell Ing
Directed By Justina Mattos
Choreographed by Kea Kapahua
A heartwarming tale the entire family will love. Wordsworth is a mouse-poet. The other mice make fun of him and his "silly" poems, until a day when the sun disappears, the sky rumbles, and the rain relentlessly falls. That's when Wordsworth shows the others how poetry can help us through dark times. Then, when his beloved Tūtū becomes forgetful and the children are admonished to “hush” around her, Wordsworth's poems help them understand that Grandma still needs to laugh, dance, and spend time with ʻohana.
Produced with the permission of WATERMARK Publishing
Special Restrictions: Tickets:
General $20
Discount $15
UHH/HawCC Students w/ VALID ID & Child 17 & under $7
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
Tags: performing arts drama dance music
