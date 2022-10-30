Wordsworth, The Musical - Event Details

Wordsworth, The Musical Saturday, November 5, 2022, 7:00pm – 8:15pm Location: Performing Arts Center Based on the beloved children’s books, “Wordsworth the Poet” & “Wordsworth Dances the Waltz” by Frances H. Kakugawa

Conceived by Lizby

Written by Jackie Pualani Johnson

Music by Wendell Ing

Directed By Justina Mattos

Choreographed by Kea Kapahua



A heartwarming tale the entire family will love. Wordsworth is a mouse-poet. The other mice make fun of him and his "silly" poems, until a day when the sun disappears, the sky rumbles, and the rain relentlessly falls. That's when Wordsworth shows the others how poetry can help us through dark times. Then, when his beloved Tūtū becomes forgetful and the children are admonished to “hush” around her, Wordsworth's poems help them understand that Grandma still needs to laugh, dance, and spend time with ʻohana.



Produced with the permission of WATERMARK Publishing Special Restrictions: Tickets:

General $20

Discount $15

UHH/HawCC Students w/ VALID ID & Child 17 & under $7 For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

