Dance Collective - Event Details

Dance Collective Friday, September 16, 2022, 7:30pm – 9:00pm Location: Performing Arts Center Returning to the stage for live performances for the first time since 2019, the Dance Collective brings some of the island’s most talented and passionate choreographers and dancers together for one evening only! Center Stage Dance Alliance, Island Dance Academy, N2 Dance, UH Hilo’s own dance department and more contribute to stellar performances that uplift and invoke joy, spark contemplation and wonder and reflect back the many feelings that the last two years have left on them as creators and performers.





The Dance Collective is honored to welcome back theatre goers to the Performing Arts Center at full capacity ahead of its 2022-2023 season. Special Restrictions: Tickets:

General $20

UH Hilo/Hawaii CC Students w/ Valid ID & Child 17 & under $10 For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

