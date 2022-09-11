Dance The Night Away - Event Details

Dance The Night Away

Friday, September 16, 2022, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Hey Vulcans!



Turn up the music and let's get to dancing! This event is for the ones who loved pumping hours of Just Dance on their Wii console as kids and anyone who's just looking for a fun Friday night.



Take a break from classes and build up a sweat by joining the Student Activities Council in the plaza to play some Just Dance at dark. No need to be a perfect dancer either, it's all about having fun here! Follow moves on the big screen, sit back and have a slice of pizza, or, if you feel so compelled, challenge your friends! No console required, shoes recommended!



Food and refreshment will be available while supplies last.



For questions contact Kala at sacch@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Must be UH Hilo student and have validated University of Hawaii at Hilo ID with FA22UHH-CB or FA22SAC validation.

For more information, contact: sacch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

