Ke Kalahea Breaking News Breakfast November Event - Event Details

Ke Kalahea Breaking News Breakfast November Event Monday, October 31, 2022, 9:00am – 12:00pm Location: Campus Center 202-A (in front of the Ke Kalahea Office) Ke Kalahea presents our monthly Breaking News Breakfast Event!



Join Ke Kalahea, the Student-Run News Publication of UH Hilo, and indulge in sweet and savory breakfast treats brought to you by Mountain View Bakery! You will also receive our free November Issue fresh off the press!



On Monday, October 31st, 2022 from 9:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. stop by our Ke Kalahea Office located in Campus Center 202-A for a sweet & savory breakfast plus a free November Issue before dashing to class!" For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372

