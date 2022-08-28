UHHSA Senate Meeting - Event Details

This event is being held online.

UHHSA Senate Meeting

Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Aloha Vulcans!



The University of Hawai'i Student Association (UHHSA) would like to invite you to join our weekly Senate Meetings on Zoom.



UHHSA is the student governing body of UH Hilo and we want to encourage students to be active and engaged with us so we can fulfill our mission of improving the student experience.



If you would like to join please visit our meeting page for meeting agendas and records as well as the zoom link.



We hold our meetings in accordance with Robert's Rules so we encourage you to read through Senate rules for etiquette, but it is not required, we can help you navigate through the process.



For questions or concerns or if you have general feedback please email us at uhhsa@hawaii.edu.



—--



Aloha e nā Vulcans!



Eia mākou ka ʻAhahui ʻElele Haumāna o ke Kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo (UHHSA) me kahi leo heahea iā ʻoukou e komo pū i kā mākou hālāwai Kenekoa ma kēlā me kēia pule ma Zoom.



ʻO UHHSA ka ʻahahui ʻelele o ke Kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Hilo a manaʻo mākou e paipai i nā haumāna e huli ai ka lima i lalo a e huliāmahi ai kākou i mea e hoʻokō ai i kā mākou pahuhopu ʻo ka hoʻonui ʻana aʻe i ka haʻawina kūpono a maikaʻi e loaʻa ana i ka haumāna.



Inā makemake ʻoe e komo i kekahi hālāwai, e kipa aku i ka paena pūnaewele hālāwai mākou no ka papa hana hālāwai, ka moʻolelo hālāwai, a me ka loulou Zoom.



Mālama ʻia ka hālāwai me ka hahai pū i Nā Lula a Lopaka (Robertʻs Rules), no laila, maikaʻi pū ka heluhelu ʻana i nā lula Kenekoa no ka loina kūpono. ʻAʻole nō naʻe he koina ke kamaʻāina loa i ia mau lula, e kōkua ana nō mākou iā ʻoe.



Inā he nīnau a manaʻo paha kou, e leka uila ʻoe iā mākou ma uhhsa@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: uhhsa@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

