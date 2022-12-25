Become a SAC Member - Announcement Details

Become a SAC Member

Fall 2022 is comin up fast!



Get ready and get pumped up! SAC has many amazing things planned for all you amazing students! But we can't do it all alone, we need more people on the council to help run things smoothly so we can all have a great year. So if you or someone you know is interested in helping to plan events and make campus fun and inviting for other UH Hilo students please apply now! We are currently looking for event planners, a secretary, and a vice chair. Check out our Instagram @uhhsac to see some amazing past sac events, some past SAC members, and more! Or go onto our website to see what we are all about. Now all you gotta do is choose what position you wanna be in and apply!



You can find our application in person at Campus Center 210 or on our website linked below. Please email your completed applications to our advisor Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu.



Hurry now before the school year starts! Be safe and have great rest of your summer!



SAC website: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/sac/

For more information, contact: sacpub@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: