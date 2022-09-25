QPR Training - Event Details

QPR Training Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 10:00am – 12:00pm Location: UCB 113 Join our trainer, Ekaterina Kapostina, a counselor from UH Hilo Counseling Services for a free QPR Training. Question, Persuade, Refer. Learn to identify the risk factors and warning signs of suicide. Learn how to ask if they are thinking about suicide. Learn to persuade them to seek help, and refer to appropriate resources.



Sept 28th from 10am-12pm



*Upon successful completion receive a certificate of participation.

Registration Required. Special Restrictions: Sign-up required. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of September 25, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements