Last day - Complete Withdrawal - 50% Tuition - Event Details

Last day - Complete Withdrawal - 50% Tuition Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Location: Online via STAR GPS Last day to receive 50% tuition refund for Complete Withdrawals. If you have not yet paid for your tuition, your account will be charged for 50% of the tuition and all fees. Any refund will be issued from the Cashier’s Office.

To drop all your UH Hilo classes, visit the Complete Withdrawal instructions hilo.hawaii.edu/registrar/makechanges.php For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Announcements

