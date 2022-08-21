First day of Instruction - Event Details

First day of Instruction Monday, August 22, 2022 This is the first day of instruction for the Fall 2022 semester. A $30.00 late registration fee will apply to people who have not registered for any class within the UH System before today. For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

