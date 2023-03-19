2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open! - Announcement Details

2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open! The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm.



For the registration packet and information regarding UH Hilo clubs please visit

hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/riso/register/



If you have any questions, concerns, or feedback please email uhhriso@hawaii.edu.



If you are interested in learning more about how COVID-19 has impacted RISOs please visit our webpage. For more information, contact: uhhriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

