2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open! - Announcement Details

2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open!
The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm.
For the registration packet and information regarding UH Hilo clubs please visit
hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/riso/register/
If you have any questions, concerns, or feedback please email uhhriso@hawaii.edu.
If you are interested in learning more about how COVID-19 has impacted RISOs please visit our webpage.
For more information, contact: uhhriso@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
