Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Register without $30 Late Fee - Event Details

Register without $30 Late Fee

Location: Online via STAR GPS

Last day to register without a $30 late fee. Late fee only applies to people who have not yet registered for any classes within the UH System.

For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

What's also happening?

Announcements

Coming Out Day
TBA
Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
Apply Today – University Radio Hilo
University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities. ...
2022-2023 RISO Registration - Now Open!
The 2022-2023 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 24, 2023, at 4:30 pm. ...

