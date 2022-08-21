Register without $30 Late Fee - Event Details

Register without $30 Late Fee Sunday, August 21, 2022 Location: Online via STAR GPS Last day to register without a $30 late fee. Late fee only applies to people who have not yet registered for any classes within the UH System. For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of August 21, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements