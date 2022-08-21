Register without $30 Late Fee - Event Details
Register without $30 Late Fee
Location: Online via STAR GPS
Last day to register without a $30 late fee. Late fee only applies to people who have not yet registered for any classes within the UH System.
For more information, contact: uhhro@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7447
