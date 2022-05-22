Student Life Center is OPEN for the Summer on May 14th - Announcement Details
Student Life Center is OPEN for the Summer on May 14th
Student Life Center is OPEN to Full Capacity - No timeslots necessary!
Starting on May 14th:
Hours: Monday - Friday, 6:30 am to 8:15 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 pm to 6:15pm
Starting on June 1st:
Hours: Monday - Friday, 6:30 am to 7:00 pm, Saturday, 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, Sunday 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Summer Memberships on sale now, $35, pay at the front desk. After May 23rd, memberships must be purchased to use the facility. Mahalo! Call 932-7607 for more information.
For more information, contact: aoam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7605
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Student Life Center is OPEN for the Summer on May 14th
- Student Life Center is OPEN to Full Capacity - No timeslots necessary! Starting on May 14th: Hours: Monday - Friday, 6:30 am to 8:15 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 pm to 6:15pm Starting on June 1st: Hours: Monday - Friday, 6:30 am to 7:00 ...
- Critical Lanuage Scholarship (CLS) Sparks Program
- CLS Spark is a pilot virtual initiative for U.S. undergraduate students to learn languages essential to America’s engagement with the world. ...
- APPLY TODAY - Board of Media Broadcasting
- The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Executive Chair - Provides guidance and support to each of the members to ensure the Board is fulfilling itʻs mission Vice Chair - Stays in ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
- APPLY TODAY – University Radio Hilo
- University Radio Hilo (URH) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 DJs/on-air personalities. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.