Student Life Center is OPEN for the Summer on May 14th - Announcement Details

Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Student Life Center is OPEN for the Summer on May 14th

Student Life Center is OPEN to Full Capacity - No timeslots necessary!
Starting on May 14th:
Hours: Monday - Friday, 6:30 am to 8:15 pm, Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 pm to 6:15pm
Starting on June 1st:
Hours: Monday - Friday, 6:30 am to 7:00 pm, Saturday, 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, Sunday 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Summer Memberships on sale now, $35, pay at the front desk. After May 23rd, memberships must be purchased to use the facility. Mahalo! Call 932-7607 for more information.

For more information, contact: aoam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7605

